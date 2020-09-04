Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County to use Amalie Arena for early voting

Headlines Presidential

Christian Ulvert headlines new Florida hires to help Joe Biden expand Hispanic outreach

Headlines

Hillsborough County to use Amalie Arena for early voting

The SOE partnered with the Tampa Bay Lightning to establish its 25th early voting site.

on

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections will use Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa as its 25th early voting site for this year’s presidential election, the office announced Friday.

Early voting opens October 19 and runs through Nov. 1. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The office partnered with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Amalie Arena to offer a large polling place and provide curbside mail ballot drop offs, a response to an expedited surge in vote by mail ballots.

“I’m seeing our community come together in a very powerful way to support this election,” said Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer. “The Tampa Bay Lightning is one of many community partners who are getting involved through voter registration drives, voter education, poll worker recruitment and more. This is a unique opportunity because Amalie Arena does not have other scheduled events during the Early Voting period.”

Added Tampa Bay Lightning Chairman and Governor Jeff Vinik: “We are grateful to be able to work with the Supervisor and his office to create another Early Voting location in Hillsborough County. The Lightning share in the community goal of increasing participation in our elections and we are pleased to offer up Amalie Arena this fall to those that wish to cast their ballots early.”

Unlike Election Day voting, voters can cast a ballot at any of the 25 early polling locations located throughout the county. On Election Day, voters must cast a ballot at their designated polling place.

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office cautions voters to expect it to take a little longer to vote in person than normal due to health screenings related to COVID-19.

Polling places must arrange voting stations to accommodate social distancing and undertake greater sanitization methods to ensure safe voting. They are also limiting the number of people inside polling places at a time.

The office plans to begin mailing ballots to voters who have requested them on Sept. 24. Voters can still request a vote by mail ballot on the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections website or by calling 813-744-5900.

Conversa_728x90
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Dane Eagle selected next DEO executive director