Gov. Ron DeSantis taps six for Florida Building Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced six appointments to the Florida Building Commission.

The appointees include W. Grey Marker II, Rodney Hershberger, James Schock, David John, Michael Bourré and Paul Jones.

The FBC’s main responsibility is to adopt and update Florida Building Code.

Marker is the CEO of Marker Construction Group, a South Florida general contracting and construction management firm. He’s served as a general contractor for more than 20 years and holds a bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of Florida.

Hershberger is the Board Chairman for PGT Innovations, Inc. He previously co-founded PGT Innovations, where he retired as CEO in 2017. More recently, he’s served on the Argus Foundation Board of Directors.

Schock is the senior plans examiner and floodplain manager for the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners. He also serves as the FBC’s vice chairman. Prior to that, he served as chairman of the Structural Technical Advisory Committee. Schock holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Drexel University.

John is the engineering manager for Stan Weaver & Company. He’s also involved with The American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers and the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute. John holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Vermont and has worked with equipment manufacturers for more than 25 years.

Bourré has worked since 2004 as the President of Bourré Construction Group. He is also the president of the Florida Home Builders Association, where he’s served as an executive board member since 2011. The Marine Corps veteran earned his bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Florida.

Jones is the president and chief operating officer for W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractor, Inc. The certified plumbing contractor, mechanical contractor and general contractor holds a bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of Florida.

All appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.