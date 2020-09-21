Exclusive excerpt from Matt Gaetz’s new book, ‘Firebrand’ — ‘Air Force One: Of victories and quarantines’

Representing Florida’s 1st Congressional District, the reddest in the state, Matt Gaetz has cultivated an in-your-face style, a flair for the dramatic and a bromance with President Donald Trump.

All of which is front-and-center in his new book, “Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution,” which goes on sale tomorrow.

Florida Politics has been offered a sneak peek at three chapters from Gaetz’s new book, to be highlighted over three weeks. In Chapter 15 — titled “Air Force One: of Victories and Quarantines” — he recalls momentous decisions made while he was aboard the presidential plane.