Connect with us

Orlando

Victim beaten after asking unmasked man to socially distance

Headlines Orlando

Orange County voters to decide Split Oak question after judge's ruling

Orlando

Victim beaten after asking unmasked man to socially distance

Man without mask reported dragged masked customer from store and beat him.

on

A 70-year-old man was beaten after he asked a man who wasn’t wearing a mask to practice social distancing inside a central Florida gas station, police said.

The two men began arguing around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit. The older man paid for his items and went outside the Citgo gas station in Winter Park.

Rovester Ingram, 24, followed him outside and began kicking and punching the older man, according to the report. The man went back inside the gas station, and Ingram punched him again, grabbed him by the hair and dragged him back outside where the beating continued, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Ingram then left with another man, the report said.

Winter Park police confirmed the victim’s account through eyewitness accounts and security footage. They found Ingram at his house, the report said.

Ingram told the Orange County deputy that the man who filed the complaint was being aggressive towards him and so he hit the victim in self defense.

Ingram is charged with kidnapping/inflicting bodily harm as well as aggravated battery, according to court records.

The victim complained of a possible dislocated angle and was transported to a hospital for treatment. There was no information about his condition.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. S.B. ANTHONY

    September 14, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    All encouraged by the poser president.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis: Florida bars, breweries can reopen Monday at 50% capacity.