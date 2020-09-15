Connect with us

Sally’s rains pummel western Florida Panhandle

Satellite image shows five tropical cyclones churning in the Atlantic basin on Sept. 14, 2020: Hurricane Sally over the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Paulette over Bermuda, the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene, and Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky. Image via NOAA via AP.

There were five named cyclones churning in the Atlantic for the first time in decades.

The Florida Panhandle is being pummeled by heavy rains from Hurricane Sally’s outer bands. The powerful, plodding storm was crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast at 3 mph (4.8 kph) early Tuesday.

Its slow speed has raised concerns of extreme rainfall and flooding. Sally had winds of 100 mph, but forecasters were predicting the storm could strengthen even further before it is expected to blow ashore near the Mississippi-Alabama state line late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, declared an emergency in two western Panhandle counties. President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

NOAA shows five tropical cyclones churning in the Atlantic basin as of 5:20 p.m. GMT on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The storms are Hurricane Sally over the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Paulette over Bermuda, the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene, and Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

In this article:
