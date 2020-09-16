Jeanette Núñez questions ‘enthusiasm on the ground’ for Joe Biden in Florida

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez talked about Hispanic voters with “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday, and she doesn’t think Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden can close the deal in Florida.

She told host Ainsley Earhardt that, while she’s “seeing a lot of ads” in Florida for the Democratic campaign, there’s “not a lot of enthusiasm on the ground.”

Polls, though wildly variant and reliant on small sample sizes, suggest that the President is improving on 2016 performance with Florida’s sundry Latino communities.

Núñez, once a detractor of President Donald Trump, continued her aggressive surrogacy, speaking remotely from Sea Island, Georgia about how Latinos, and everyone else, would ultimately back the President’s reelection.

“It’s laughable that someone like Joe Biden, who has been in office as long as I’ve been alive, pretends to have a record of achievement for the Latino community,” Núñez said.

“I don’t think we’re going to go with false promises and empty accomplishments,” Núñez said, before lauding the President for an “exceptional chapter” of “educational opportunity” and “law and order.”

Public polls have shown a Biden lead typically on the fringes of the margin of error. Núñez, whose ticket in 2018 ran behind consistently in opinion surveys, could afford to be cavalier

“If we would have paid attention to polls,” she said, “I wouldn’t be sitting with you as Lieutenant Governor.”

Núñez revisited some of the themes of her address to the Republican National Convention last month in her remarks from the Georgia resort community, bemoaning the “radical socialist ideas” of the Biden camp and noting that Hispanics in Florida have “fled those countries” for good reason.

For the Lieutenant Governor, who has largely been under the radar in the first half of her term, the enhanced national profile has been a boon, and the Fox and Friends hit was consistent with the RNC messaging that introduced her to a national audience.

Her sharp critiques of the President’s tone and presentation, a feature of that fractious Florida primary that saw Trump obliterate Sen. Marco Rubio in his own state, have long since been forgotten.