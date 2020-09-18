AFP Action endorses Scott Franklin in battleground CD 15 race

Americans for Prosperity Action on Friday endorsed Republican Scott Franklin in the race for Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

Franklin, currently a Lakeland City Commissioner, narrowly edged out incumbent U.S. Rep. Ross Spano in the Republican primary last month. He now faces Democratic nominee Alan Cohn in the general election for a district that has a substantial — but not insurmountable — Republican advantage.

AFP Action said it was backing Franklin because “he will champion policies that improve the lives of every Floridian and make the American dream more attainable.” The organization plans to back up their endorsement with digital and direct mail ads pitching Franklin to CD 15 voters.

“We are excited to help send Scott Franklin to Congress where we know he will lead in fighting Washington’s spending addiction and getting our economy back on track. Now more than ever, we need legislators who will work to keep more money in Floridians’ pockets and make it easier for businesses to recover. Our activists are eager to support Scott Franklin and ensure this principled leader gets elected,” said AFP Action senior advisor Skylar Zander.

CD 15 covers parts of Hillsborough, Lake and Polk counties and has been held by a Republican since redistricting. Before Spano took office in 2019, the district was represented by Dennis Ross.

Still, Democrats feel they can flip it.

Their quest would have been easier had Spano won in August. The incumbent was a weak fundraiser and the scandal surrounding his illegal campaign loans two years ago would have given Cohn plenty of fodder for attack ads. So much so that big-name Republicans flocked from Spano to endorse Franklin.

With Franklin as the nominee, Republicans have the upper hand.

A recent poll commissioned by Cohn’s campaign found Franklin in the lead with 49% support to Cohn’s 42%. However, Cohn erased the gap after voters were provided information on both candidates. Informed polls, often referred to as push polls, should be taken with a hefty dose of skepticism. The information provided to voters is often presented in a way meant to skew voter opinion.