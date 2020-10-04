Mike Pence tests negative for coronavirus again

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative again for the coronavirus days after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with COVID-19.

A Pence spokesperson confirmed Sunday’s negative tests.

Despite the President’s hospitalization, Pence is expected to resume regular campaigning this week with no changes to protocols meant to keep him from getting infected.

Pence is set to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.