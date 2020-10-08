Donald Trump says he’s not going to do a virtual debate after commission proposes one

President Donald Trump declared Thursday morning that he would not do a virtual debate with Joe Biden, after the commission arranging presidential debates announced the second debate set for next Thursday would be virtual.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face off in Miami, “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.”

Trump then said on Fox Business Thursday morning, “I’m not going to do a virtual debate.”

He told told Maria Bartiromo, on the show, “Mornings with Maria.” that the commission did not tell the campaigns about this plan before they made an announcement. Trump said he learned minutes before his interview.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump said.

About the same time, on the Fox News show “Fox and Friends” former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, a Trump campaign advisor, blasted the virtual debate proposal saying, that Biden could cheat.

Biden’s response, released by his campaign, reads, “Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump’s failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression.”

According to the commission’s proposal, the candidates would “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and but in a Tuesday tweet said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami, “It will be great!” he tweeted.

Biden, for his part, said he and Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains COVID positive.

Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania that he was “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.”

Trump fell ill with the virus last Thursday, just 48 hours after debating Biden in person for the first time in Cleveland. While the two candidates remained a dozen feet apart during the debate, Trump’s infection sparked health concerns for Biden and sent him to undergo multiple COVID-19 tests before returning to the campaign trail.

Trump was still contagious with the virus when he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday but his doctors have not provided any detailed update on his status. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can be contagious for as many as — and should isolate for at least — 10 days.

Trump received an experimental antiviral cocktail made by Regeneron through a “compassionate use” exemption, a recognition of the above-and-beyond standard of care he receives as president. The safety and effectiveness of the drug have not yet been proven. And there is no way for the president or his doctors to know that the drug had any effect

