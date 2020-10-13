Connect with us

Nearly 1.8M ballots cast by mail so far in Florida

Democrats are leading the charge.

With Election Day still three weeks away, nearly 1.8 million Floridians had voted by mail as of Tuesday morning, according to the state Division of Elections.

Voters had cast 1,782,663 mail-in ballots, with 905,065 by Democrats and 520,712 by Republicans. Another 336,768 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 20,118.

Meanwhile, 3,848,071 mail-in ballots were provided to voters but had not been returned.

Mail-in voting has drawn heavy attention this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Elections supervisors also will begin opening early-voting sites next week as another way to cast ballots before the Nov. 3 elections.

_____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

