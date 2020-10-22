Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Internal poll shows Vern Buchanan with 15-point lead over Margaret Good

2020 Headlines

Pinellas Sheriff investigating report of armed voter intimidation at St. Pete early voting location

2020

Internal poll shows Vern Buchanan with 15-point lead over Margaret Good

And just to make sure, the Republican has a new website cataloging Good’s missteps.

on

An internal poll from U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s campaign shows the incumbent leading Democrat Margaret Good by 15 percentage points.

Survey results from highly-respected Data Targeting peg Buchanan winning 53% of the vote to Good’s 38%. That puts the Republican’s lead outside the poll’s 4.9% margin of error.

Good, a Democratic state lawmaker, was recruited by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to challenge Buchanan in Florida’s 16th Congressional District. The campaigns, in recent weeks, have posted dramatically different internal polling on the state of the race.

The newest Buchanan poll shows the same margin between candidates Data Marketing found the last time they polled the race. Results released Oct. 12 showed Buchanan at 52% and Good at 37%, so both candidates have climbed up one point in the poll since then. That poll was conducted Oct. 6 through 8.

Prior to the survey results released Thursday, Buchanan’s campaign put out another poll, collected Sept. 29-Oct. 1, that found Buchanan at 53% and Good at 37%.

But while the top lines have been consistent, Data Targeting pollsters say there have been developments. Notably, Good’s name recognition grew significantly over the last month. Her name recognition more than tripled since early September. While around 8% report an unfavorable opinion of Buchanan, the most recent poll shows 26% view Good negatively.

And 38% of Republican voters still don’t recognize Good. She’s also not winning over seniors in the retirement-rich district; Buchanan leads 53% to 41% among voters age 65 and older, and 61% to 33% among those age 50 to 64.

Buchanan’s team plans to further smolder Good’s reputation with voters. It just published the website NoGoodforFlorida.com, cataloging missteps in her congressional campaign and attacking her voting record in the statehouse.

“These are serious times that require serious leadership,” said Buchanan campaign manager Max Goodman. “From violating election laws to opposing a bill aimed at protecting children from predators, Margaret has proved incapable of rising to the moment. We thought voters might like to see a partial list of local and national news clippings illustrating Margaret’s fumbling campaign, so we’re making it available under the website NoGoodforFlorida.com.”

“It includes a TV interview in which Margaret gives a truly bizarre response to the question ‘where are you from?’ If she can’t even answer that question candidly, how are we supposed to trust anything she says.”

At the same time, Good’s campaign in recent weeks has released two polls by different pollsters that show her within striking distance of Buchanan. Global Strategy Group in early October said Buchanan’s lead sat at 49% to Good’s 43%, a six-point spread. Good’s campaign later released a poll by Change Research showing a three-point race, with the Republican at 48% and the Democrat at 45%. It’s unclear why she changed pollsters between polls.

Pollsters gathered responses Oct. 19-21.

Dt Flcd16 20g Memo by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

 

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about Donald Trump’s rallies in Florida this Friday