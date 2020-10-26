Florida man accused of stealing bulldozer to dig up Joe Biden signs

Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess told Spectrum Bay News 9 he is happy his grandmother wasn’t alive to see a man bulldoze over their property because of their political choice.

“This man came onto my property, took the two Joe Biden signs I had in my yard and then came back with a bulldozer to run down my fence,” explained Burgess.

Haines City police say 26-year-old James Blight stole a bulldozer from a construction site and proceeded to ride through Haines City, tearing down Biden signs and even running down a city own speed limit sign.

“Why bring that to our neighborhood,” asked Burgess. “This is a predominantly Black neighborhood and you’re coming over here with that? That’s not right.”

With Election Day just days away, tensions are high and people are extremely vocal about who they feel should govern our country for the next four years. There have been multiple complaints of both Donald Trump and Biden signs being lifted from private property.

However, Burgess had proof; providing Spectrum Bay News 9 with photos of Blight in the bulldozer with Biden signs inside the lift.

Florida man brings bulldozer onto family property to rip up @JoeBiden sign. Family responds by planting 20 more signs. See full story on @BN9 pic.twitter.com/OLHZjlwdFP — Ashonti Ford TV (@AshontiFordBN9) October 25, 2020

“To come into our community and destroy property — it speaks to the dog whistles that Donald Trump has been putting out his whole campaign. Stand back and stand by and we have guys in bulldozers doing this. What does the President have to say about that?”

Cornelius Marion also spoke to Spectrum Bay News 9 about what Burgess is calling a hate crime.

“I thought somebody was coming to bulldoze down the house but I knew that couldn’t be right,” explained Marion. “So, I called the police.”

After Blight tore down the fence, Marion said he hopped in his car to follow him.

“What does the President have to say about this?” Haines City resident upset about destroyed property after @realDonaldTrump supporter tore down his fence to take @JoeBiden sign from his yard. Full story on @BN9 pic.twitter.com/6agYf6E6OZ — Ashonti Ford TV (@AshontiFordBN9) October 26, 2020

“He stopped traffic and cussed everybody out,” he explained. “There were four signs on H Street, he took the front loader and dug them up.”

Blight was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing on the construction site from where he is accused of stealing the bulldozer. Haines City police say that Blight claimed to be drunk at the time and not able to remember what he did.

“There needs to be more punishment,” said Burgess. “This was a hate crime.”

Burgess told Spectrum Bay News 9 that he plans to continue to press the issue to defend what he says is his freedom to vote for whichever candidate he chooses.

Republished with permission from Spectrum Bay News 9.