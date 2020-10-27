Connect with us

ESPN won’t hold college basketball events in Florida bubble

FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh. Widespread testing for the new coronavirus will be crucial to having college sports in the fall, especially contact sports such as football and basketball, the NCAA's chief medical officer said, Friday, May 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Challenges in testing protocols scuttled plans.

ESPN won’t hold college basketball tournaments in a Florida bubble next month.

In a statement Monday, ESPN Events said it had “set out to create a protected environment” in Orlando for teams set to compete in events it operates. Those plans changed due to “certain challenges surrounding testing protocols,” leading to the decision to resume those events during the 2021-22 season.

ESPN Events lists 10 college basketball tournaments and doubleheaders on its website originally scheduled for the upcoming season, including the Champions Classic that annually features Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State as well as the Preseason NIT, the Jimmy V Classic and the Orlando Invitational.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports recently hosted the entire NBA season in Lake Buena Vista.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

