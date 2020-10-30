Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Laurel Lee offers readiness update ahead of General Election

2020 Headlines

Javanka jab: Lincoln Project trolls Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump on their home turf
Image via AP.

2020

Laurel Lee offers readiness update ahead of General Election

More than 7.8 million ballots have been cast in Florida as of Friday.

on

Secretary of State Laurel Lee offered a readiness update on Friday and reassured the public that Florida is prepared for Election Day.

“Exercising the right to vote is the foundation of democracy,” Lee said in a news release. “The Florida Department of State and our partners are working diligently to provide an easy, safe and secure environment for Floridians to exercise that right. I encourage Floridians to remain steadfast through this pivotal time in our nation and state’s history, and to take advantage of one of Florida’s many convenient and secure options to cast their ballot.”

Amidst Florida’s near record high voter-turnout, Lee’s office will be tasked with ensuring “fair and accurate” elections and helping local Supervisors of Elections throughout the state. In the news release, she offered Floridians several reminders before Tuesday.

Florida’s General Election is Nov. 3 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who wish to cast a ballot must be in line Tuesday by 7 p.m.

Notably, voters can vote only at their assigned polling place. Otherwise, those with vote-by-mail ballots may drop off their ballots at their Supervisor’s main or branch office.

The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot by mail was Oct. 24. However, vote-by-mail ballots can be requested on Election Day by completing an affidavit, which is available in both English and Spanish.

That option is reserved for voters who affirm that an emergency prevented them from voting at their assigned polling location.

All vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the state no later than 7 p.m.

Lee also reminded voters that Florida law requires them to provide “a current and valid photo with signature ID” at the polls. Examples of acceptable IDs include a Florida Driver’s License, student ID, military ID, or a Florida concealed carry permit. A list of the 12 acceptable forms of ID can be found online.

In the meantime, most Floridians have one day left to vote early. Lee said early voting will continue in all counties through Saturday, Oct. 31., although some counties may offer early voting through Sunday.

Early voters can vote at any available location in their county.

Preliminary unofficial election results will be available at 8 p.m. at FloridaElectionWatch.gov.

As of Friday, more than 7.8 million ballots have been cast in Florida.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.