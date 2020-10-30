Laurel Lee offers readiness update ahead of General Election

Secretary of State Laurel Lee offered a readiness update on Friday and reassured the public that Florida is prepared for Election Day.

“Exercising the right to vote is the foundation of democracy,” Lee said in a news release. “The Florida Department of State and our partners are working diligently to provide an easy, safe and secure environment for Floridians to exercise that right. I encourage Floridians to remain steadfast through this pivotal time in our nation and state’s history, and to take advantage of one of Florida’s many convenient and secure options to cast their ballot.”

Amidst Florida’s near record high voter-turnout, Lee’s office will be tasked with ensuring “fair and accurate” elections and helping local Supervisors of Elections throughout the state. In the news release, she offered Floridians several reminders before Tuesday.

Florida’s General Election is Nov. 3 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who wish to cast a ballot must be in line Tuesday by 7 p.m.

Notably, voters can vote only at their assigned polling place. Otherwise, those with vote-by-mail ballots may drop off their ballots at their Supervisor’s main or branch office.

The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot by mail was Oct. 24. However, vote-by-mail ballots can be requested on Election Day by completing an affidavit, which is available in both English and Spanish.

That option is reserved for voters who affirm that an emergency prevented them from voting at their assigned polling location.

All vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the state no later than 7 p.m.

Lee also reminded voters that Florida law requires them to provide “a current and valid photo with signature ID” at the polls. Examples of acceptable IDs include a Florida Driver’s License, student ID, military ID, or a Florida concealed carry permit. A list of the 12 acceptable forms of ID can be found online.

In the meantime, most Floridians have one day left to vote early. Lee said early voting will continue in all counties through Saturday, Oct. 31., although some counties may offer early voting through Sunday.

Early voters can vote at any available location in their county.

Preliminary unofficial election results will be available at 8 p.m. at FloridaElectionWatch.gov.

As of Friday, more than 7.8 million ballots have been cast in Florida.