Sachs Media makes Forbes ‘Best PR Agencies’ list

Forbes Magazine says Sachs Media is one of the best public relations firms in the country.

The Tallahassee-based announced Monday that it made the magazine’s inaugural “America’s Best PR Agencies” list.

Forbes received more than 5,000 nominations for the list and selected just 200 firms. Sachs Media not only made the cut but earned a 5-Star distinction, placing it in the upper echelon of an already exclusive list.

Founded by Ron Sachs in 1996, Sachs Media has grown into a communications powerhouse with a national presence. In addition to its Tallahassee HQ, Sachs Media has offices in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Washington.

“We are honored by this recognition and consider it a clear reflection of having the privilege of representing amazing clients in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors whose own works are worthy of high praise,” Sachs said.

“Just as surely, this achievement belongs to the most talented and dedicated team of friends and professionals that we have assembled – great people who share a passion for making a difference for every client, every project, and our society.

Firm President Michelle Ubben added, “It’s a great honor to be ranked among the leading firms in Florida and the nation. We believe deeply that everyone deserves to have their story told, and told well, and every day is a new opportunity for us to tell our clients’ story in the best way possible.”

The firm’s inclusion on the Forbes list comes on the heels of the firm’s placement among the 2020 Agency Elite Top 100 in the nation by PRNews.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to select America’s Best PR Agencies based on an independent survey of more than 7,000 PR agencies in the United States. To develop the list, Statista surveyed more than 12,700 experts and 20,500 customers.

The Sachs Media team brings decades of experience in journalism, public relations, public affairs, crisis, creative and design work, research, and video production, along with the latest cutting-edge digital strategy.

The firm is the go-to strategic communications partner for midsize to large organizations with high-stakes challenges, and it has maintained its pace and full staff throughout the pandemic.