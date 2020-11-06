Shevrin Jones, Florida’s first open LGBTQ Senator, says Democrats need a ‘come-to-Jesus meeting’

Sen.-elect Shevrin Jones is fresh off making history Tuesday, becoming the first openly-LGBTQ candidate elected to the Senate.

But his party is making headlines for a different reason, as Democrats — particularly in South Florida — massively underperformed while President Donald Trump won the state once again.

Jones said he’s already transitioned from celebrating his win to stepping in and pushing for reforms with the state’s top Democrats.

“I spoke with Nikki [Fried]. I’ve spoken with [Florida Democratic Party Chair] Terrie [Rizzo]. And I’ve been very clear about us not being able to continue on this route,” Jones said.

“We’re going to look at pulling together a retreat and sitting down to have a true ‘come-to-Jesus meeting’ about what needs to happen as we move forward here.”

Democratic leadership has been in the crosshairs among some activists, party members and elected officials. Jones conceded criticism is warranted but argued the problems run far deeper than just who’s heading the party.

“When leadership flaws like this happen, it’s obvious that it starts at the top. That’s without question, right?” Jones said.

“But firing someone or asking someone to leave, that’s easy. We could easily do that. If you change the leader, but you never change the culture, we’ll be changing leaders every time. Does that really get to the root of the problem of us not engaging certain communities?”

As Jones pushes for a coming together to discuss the party’s plans going forward, he’s also urging his colleagues to tone down the public back-and-forth.

“I know there’s a lot flying on Twitter right now, but Twitter is not going to change what’s wrong with the party,” Jones argued. “Embarrassing people is not going to change what’s wrong with the party. Throwing people under the bus is not going to change what needs to happen with the party. It’s just not. It’s just going to show Republicans, ‘Oh, look at them. They’re infighting.’”

Jones won the Senate District 35 seat Tuesday against write-in candidate Darien Hill with a resounding 97% of the vote. Jones moves to that body after eight years in the Florida House representing House District 101.

Jones emerged from a six-person primary in August to all but assure his win in the heavily Democratic district. Jones and Miami Gardens City Council member Erhabor Ighodaro sparred throughout the contest, with Jones and some pro-LGBTQ groups labeling Ighodaro as “homophobic” for his attacks on Jones. Though Jones reveled in his win Tuesday, that primary race was still fresh.

“Even while I was campaigning, they tried to use my sexuality to discredit me,” Jones said, arguing that being painted as “the other” will stop as candidates like him continue to take office.

“We have families. We have degrees. We just have to continue to change the narrative and keep winning.”

Jones advocated for more LGBTQ, Muslim and other minority candidates to run for office. He argued that more wins by minority candidates will further normalize them in voters’ eyes and would “allow people to vote for people’s work rather than their sexuality.”

“Sometimes those communities are not at the decision-making tables,” Jones added.

“We’re a melting pot, and no one should be on the outskirts of the table. So let’s continue to have these types of wins to where there will not be any more firsts, and then everyone can know that they have a stake in the game.”

Early next week, Jones said he plans to highlight some of his legislative goals for next Session in what he dubbed “The People’s Agenda.” Jones said it would contain measures related to the coronavirus outbreak, police reform and other areas.

“It’s going to be stuff people asked for when I was on the campaign trail.”

Jones served as 2019-20 chair of the Broward legislative delegation and has been an adept legislator even while serving in the minority party. In recent years he’s succeeded in courting Republicans to allow needle exchange programs to be expanded throughout the state, as well as ensure women inmates are provided proper hygiene products while incarcerated.

But those wins are no doubt made more difficult by constantly being the minority party in Tallahassee.

“I think our messaging is off,” Jones argued, saying Democrats need to better target the Black community, far-left progressives and people who’ve left the Democratic Party.

Democrats’ performance the last two cycles has Jones wary about the party’s ability to make that happen. Still, Jones said he plans to be involved in talks about how to change course.

“If the reference point is the past, then no, I have no faith that things will change. If we’re going to say that we’re committed to this work and we’re committed to this change, then I’ll go with you on that. But we can’t keep coming to this place.”