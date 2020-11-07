Daniella Levine Cava celebrates Kamala Harris as first Black woman Vice President

Miami-Dade County Mayor-elect Daniella Levine Cava is joining the hordes of Democrats celebrating President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump Saturday morning.

“I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States, after an unprecedented election year with record voter turnout,” Levine Cava said in a statement. “Senator Harris has made her mark on history as the first Black woman elected as Vice President and will blaze a path for millions of girls who for the very first time will see a woman occupy our nation’s second highest post.”

While Levine-Cava’s future office is nonpartisan, she ran this cycle with support from local Democrats in South Florida who clearly ordained her the liberal choice in the mayoral race in which she defeated Esteban “Steve” Bovo on Tuesday.

Biden secured victory at the top of the ticket Saturday morning despite losing Florida and its 29 electoral votes.

“I am confident that President Biden and Vice President Harris will lead us through this incredibly difficult time for our country by confronting and working to control the threat of coronavirus, and rebuild our economy stronger than before by lifting up and protecting our small businesses,” Levine Cava said.

“After a long and contested election season, now is the time to come together as a community and country, and I look forward to working with the Biden administration on solutions and critical resources that will help Miami-Dade’s families and businesses overcome this crisis. It’s time to heal our nation and bring us together because we are one nation united by common purpose and our belief that together we can do more for each other.”

Biden’s victory was ensured when major networks called Pennsylvania for now President-elect Biden.

The commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes put Biden over the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency.

President Trump has yet to concede the race and is not expected to do so as his campaign continues to move forward with legal challenges in various states based on mail in ballots and vote counting observation.