South Florida, Tampa Bay lead Florida COVID-19 death toll

The Florida Department of Health released a report Monday that showed 17,179 Florida residents have died of COVID-19.
Here is a breakdown of deaths by county:
— Miami-Dade: 3,688
— Palm Beach: 1,610
— Broward: 1,559
— Hillsborough: 847
— Pinellas: 831
— Polk: 638
— Orange: 592
— Duval: 536
— Lee: 531
— Brevard: 392
— Marion: 362
— Sarasota: 351
— St. Lucie: 341
— Manatee: 337
— Volusia: 331
— Escambia: 282
— Collier: 260
— Seminole: 253
— Pasco: 250
— Lake: 236
— Osceola: 211
— Hernando: 180
— Martin: 170
— Charlotte: 168
— Bay: 142
— Citrus: 142
— Okaloosa: 139
— Clay: 130
— Indian River: 126
— Highlands: 124
— Leon: 119
— Santa Rosa: 89
— St. Johns: 88
— Sumter: 88
— Jackson: 84
— Alachua: 82
— Suwannee: 81
— Columbia: 80
— Gadsden: 56
— Putnam: 54
— Nassau: 52
— Union: 49
— Hendry: 44
— Okeechobee: 43
— Flagler: 40
— Walton: 32
— DeSoto: 30
— Baker: 27
— Madison: 25
— Monroe: 25
— Washington: 24
— Gilchrist: 19
— Taylor: 18
— Hardee: 17
— Lafayette: 17
— Calhoun: 16
— Bradford: 15
— Gulf: 15
— Holmes: 13
— Levy: 12
— Liberty: 12
— Dixie: 11
— Hamilton: 11
— Jefferson: 11
— Wakulla: 11
— Glades: 6
— Franklin: 4
____
Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.