South Florida, Tampa Bay lead Florida COVID-19 death toll

The Florida Department of Health released a report Monday that showed 17,179 Florida residents have died of COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of deaths by county:

— Miami-Dade: 3,688

— Palm Beach: 1,610

— Broward: 1,559

— Hillsborough: 847

— Pinellas: 831

— Polk: 638

— Orange: 592

— Duval: 536

— Lee: 531

— Brevard: 392

— Marion: 362

— Sarasota: 351

— St. Lucie: 341

— Manatee: 337

— Volusia: 331

— Escambia: 282

— Collier: 260

— Seminole: 253

— Pasco: 250

— Lake: 236

— Osceola: 211

— Hernando: 180

— Martin: 170

— Charlotte: 168

— Bay: 142

— Citrus: 142

— Okaloosa: 139

— Clay: 130

— Indian River: 126

— Highlands: 124

— Leon: 119

— Santa Rosa: 89

— St. Johns: 88

— Sumter: 88

— Jackson: 84

— Alachua: 82

— Suwannee: 81

— Columbia: 80

— Gadsden: 56

— Putnam: 54

— Nassau: 52

— Union: 49

— Hendry: 44

— Okeechobee: 43

— Flagler: 40

— Walton: 32

— DeSoto: 30

— Baker: 27

— Madison: 25

— Monroe: 25

— Washington: 24

— Gilchrist: 19

— Taylor: 18

— Hardee: 17

— Lafayette: 17

— Calhoun: 16

— Bradford: 15

— Gulf: 15

— Holmes: 13

— Levy: 12

— Liberty: 12

— Dixie: 11

— Hamilton: 11

— Jefferson: 11

— Wakulla: 11

— Glades: 6

— Franklin: 4

____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.