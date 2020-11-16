Florida’s Greg Stuebe raising money for Georgia runoffs

Rep. Greg Steube is turning his political efforts toward Georgia. In a fresh fundraiser sent from his House campaign, he made clear the campaign season is not over.

“All of the hard work that Republicans in Congress have done will be erased with the stroke of Chuck Schumer’s pen should we lose our majority in the Senate,” Steube said. “All eyes are now on the two runoff races in Georgia which will decide our country’s fate.”

Steube just won election to a second term, besting Democrat Allen Ellison. It’s known in Southwest Florida he holds Senate ambitions of his own.

Election Day turned out to be a solid night for House Republicans overall, who picked up several seats including two based in South Florida.

But Democrats made modest gains in the Senate. And while Steube noted Florida Republicans helped President Donald Trump “cruise to an incredible victory in Florida on Election Night,” Democrat Joe Biden won the Presidency.

Steube, notably, has insisted on waiting for all battleground states to certify elections and any pending court challenges to conclude before acknowledging Biden’s victory and scolded the media for calling Biden the winner a mere four days after polls closed.

But his fundraising appeal acknowledges a reality looming over two Senate runoffs in the Peach State. Democrats are two seats shy of a 50-50 Senate, and having Kamala Harris as Vice President would give the tie-breaking vote on majority control to the Democrats.

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler respectively face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5 election that thus determines control of the Senate.

“The fact that there are two Republican incumbents in two separate run-off races – on the same day in the same state – make Georgia ground-zero in our fight against socialism,” Steube writes.

“If we don’t act now to save the two Republican Senate seats in Georgia, we could very well see their radical agenda get passed: massive tax hikes, the Green New Deal, fracking bans, a packed Supreme Court … We cannot let any of that come to pass.”

Slamming some of those initiatives, most notably a fracking ban, may draw some attention in Florida environmental spaces. While serving in the state House, Steube joined with Democrats in opposing an expansion of fracking in Florida, citing environmental concerns.

But he’s focused now on keeping the Senate under GOP control. He promised to match donations up to $5,000 made to Perdue’s and Loeffler’s Senate campaigns.