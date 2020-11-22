Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida

Florida pauses hoops over virus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

8,410 new COVID-19 diagnoses, 41 deaths reported in Florida Saturday
Image via AP

Coronavirus in Florida

Florida pauses hoops over virus

Hoop dreams, meet virus realities.

on

Florida’s basketball team has paused activities for at least a week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols.

The Gators will not play this week’s scheduled games against UMass Lowell and No. 4 Virginia in a tournament at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut.

The decision comes two days after coach Mike White praised his team or following COVID protocols and also questioned how the season would pan out.

“I wonder how many games I’ll miss this year,” White said Friday. “I wonder how many games we’ll have our five starters out there, 12 guys available, where you’re going to be missing assistants. … But you can spend all day talking about those things or you can just — again, I hate to keep beating it up — control what you can control.”

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Sign up for exclusive text updates on the 2021 Legislative Session and state government here