Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks

Virus keeps Black Friday crowds thin, shoppers shift online
Image via AP.

Disney to lay off 4,000 more at California, Florida parks

The company also said they may make more cuts in spending.

The Walt Disney Co. announced plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry.

The announcement by the company was made in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing earlier this week, saying 32,000 employees will be terminated in the first half of fiscal year 2021, which began last month. In late September, the company had already announced plans to terminate 28,000 theme park workers.

In the SEC document filed on the eve of Thanksgiving Day, the company said it also put 37,000 employees not scheduled for termination on furlough as a result of the pandemic.

“Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force,” the document said.

The company also said they may make more cuts in spending such as reducing film and television content investments and additional furloughs and layoffs.

In Florida, the company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing by limiting characters’ meet and greets.

The company has not specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks.

Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    November 27, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Folks are dying! As much as a few days at a Disney Park saturated with the “happy” would be welcomed it ain’t time yet! Florida is crossing the million positive covid mark! The hospitalizations are up ! Followed by hundreds of deaths! Vaccines will take at least another year all of 2021 That is not A Fing Long Time. To wear a mask wash hands and social distance! Then Epcot is on my list of first places to visit!!!!!!

