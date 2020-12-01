Rick Scott says Donald Trump’s fate subject to Electoral College decision

U.S. Senator Rick Scott says he backs the President’s ongoing challenges to ballots in states won by President-elect Joe Biden, but he doesn’t seem to be counting on any material changes.

“With regard to President Trump, the results are going to come out, the Electoral College is going to make its decision, and he’s going to be subject to whatever the decision is,” Scott said during a Tuesday segment on Fox News Radio.

If current results hold, Biden will receive 306 electoral votes, the same number received four years prior by then-candidate Donald Trump.

The Senator was responding to questions from host Brian Kilmeade, who noted that the President has a “lot of problems” with Republican governors in states that went to Biden, including Georgia, where the President is scheduled to rally with Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of their Jan. 5 runoff elections.

Expectations are that the President may touch on the closely-contested Georgia election, complete with multiple slams of Georgia’s Republican Governor and Secretary of State, at that event.

The Senator said that he “clearly think(s) the President is right from the standpoint that all legal votes should be counted, we ought to investigate the fraud, we ought to let the courts, you know, go through the court system.”

The President has won just one of over three dozen post-election cases, it should be noted.

“Why don’t these people want to go back and say, whoever is responsible, whether it’s the Secretary of State or whoever, and say ‘OK, I have checked some signatures and they match or they don’t match’,” Scott, a former two-term Governor of Florida with more than a passing understanding of state elections law, said.

“Even if you can’t match the ballots now,” Scott said, “you can go back and say ‘you know what, there really was a lot of fraud here’ or ‘no, I’ve checked all the signature matches and there wasn’t any fraud’.”

“The Democrats have put themselves in a position where people say ‘you know what, I’m not comfortable with these elections’,” Scott said, urging officials to “put all the facts out there” and “make sure there isn’t fraud,” as well as to “make people feel comfortable there’s no fraud here.”

“I hope there’s not,” Scott added.

The Senator continued to castigate vote by mail that isn’t done the Florida way, saying of such absentee ballots that, “you can’t just mail them out willy nilly and not care who they get sent to.”