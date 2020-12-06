Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

Connect with us

Coronavirus

President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The President confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet that the former New York Mayor had tested positive. Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote in his tweet.

Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

