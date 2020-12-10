First Coast coronavirus positive test rates fall below 10% in all counties

All five First Coast counties saw positivity test rates for coronavirus fall below 10%, according Florida Department of Health data released Thursday.

Three of those five counties have fallen to the lowest rates for positive COVID-19 tests in the past two weeks.

Nassau County fell to 5.38%. The county has been averaging 9.56% in the past 14 days with the highest rate recorded on Dec. 1 at 19.04%. Nassau County has now recorded 3,572 cases of coronavirus with 61 deaths.

Clay County also dipped to a new two-week low in positive test rates at 6.32%. Clay’s daily average of positive tests is 10% since Nov. 26, with the peak at 12.66% on Nov. 30. Clay has 8,870 total cases of coronavirus with 162 deaths.

St. Johns County also saw a new two-week low for positive test rates at 7.59%. St. Johns’ daily average for test rates is 10.05% for the past two weeks with 13.11% being the highest daily mark on Nov. 29. St. Johns now has 9,942 cases of coronavirus and 103 deaths.

Duval County has an 8.25% daily positive test rate for COVID-19. That’s not the lowest rate in the past two weeks for the Jacksonville area, but it’s close. The lowest rate in the past 14 days in Duval was recorded on Nov.27 at 7.19%. The highest rate in that time span was 10.92% on Nov. 30.

There are now 48,732 total cases in Duval County with 664 fatalities.

Baker County recorded a daily positivity test rate of 9.17%. Baker County has averaged a daily positive test rate of 10.44% since Nov. 26 with the highest figure in that half month coming in at 21.28% on Nov. 29.

Baker now has 2,145 total cases with 34 fatalities attributed to COVID-19.

Across the First Coast, there are now 73,271 cases of the illness, up by just under 500 from the previous day and there are 1,024 total fatalities caused by coronavirus in the Northeast Florida region, up by three from Wednesday’s data.

Across Florida, 1,094,697 people have been infected since the outbreak began in March and 19,851 people have died from coronavirus.