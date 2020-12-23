Manny Diaz nabs endorsement from Hillsborough Hispanic Caucus

The Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus voted to endorse former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz in his run for chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

While it’s a bit of a jab at the county’s local chair, Ione Townsend, who is also running for the statewide seat, the endorsement isn’t surprising considering Diaz himself is Hispanic.

Diaz has nabbed a number of endorsements since his announcement to run — many from Tampa Bay area Democrats, some of which endorsed Diaz before Townsend had publicly decided to run.

“As the only Hispanic candidate in the race for FDP Chair, it is imperative that our next FDP Chair speaks directly to Hispanic voters across Florida in their own language,” said Casa Biden Chairman Elio Muller in a news release. “As the largest and fastest growing minority block of voters in Florida from diverse countries in central and south America and the Caribbean there is no better candidate in Florida that knows and understands the diversity of the Latin culture than the mayor of the international city of Miami.”

This Hillsborough Hispanic Caucus decided to endorse Diaz after a statewide Zoom meeting with him last Thursday, and is joined by Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and other county Hispanic Democratic caucuses.

So far, Diaz has garnered support from Tampa Bay area state Senators Janet Cruz and Darryl Rouson, Reps. Susan Valdes and Diane Hart, and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

Townsend has received endorsements from several local party chairs, including Pinellas Democratic Party Chair Barbara Scott, Pasco County Democratic Party Chair Kelly Smith and Polk County Democratic Party State Committeewoman Karen Welzel. Rep. Andrew Learned, who was elected under her party leadership, is also backing Townsend.

The upcoming election takes place next month to succeed outgoing Chair Terri Rizzo, who has held the seat since 2017. Rizzo is stepping down after Democrats’ poor performance in November, although she will retain her role leading the Palm Beach County Democratic Party.

Also running for FDP chair are Cynthia Moore Chestnut, who leads the Alachua County Democratic Party, and Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida Chair Janelle Christensen. Nikki Barnes, who has served as a Democratic National Committee member, is also eyeing the job.