'Not at this time': Gov. Ron DeSantis suggests teachers will remain off the vaccine priority list

The Governor is betting big on Johnson and Johnson.

Florida teachers will need to wait longer before becoming eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the Sunshine State, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference at Orlando Health, DeSantis told reporters that he does not intend to front-load teachers solely because of their occupation. Instead, he maintained that vaccines should be distributed based on health-related risk factors.

“Not at this time,” DeSantis replied when asked if educators would be the next demographic in line.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis has employed a triage-like approach to manage the virus. He’s contended, even from the earliest days, that the old and those with underlying health problems are most vulnerable to serious illness or fatality.

The Governor has maintained that approach thus far and prioritized vaccines for healthcare workers and those 65 and older.

The approach is based on data, DeSantis said Monday, claiming that those 65 and up represent more than 80% of the COVID-related mortality in the country.

“The average person under 65 in our workforce has been in less risk than our senior population at COVID,” DeSantis told reporters. “We’re going where the risk is greatest. We’re going where we can have the most impact.”

While teachers and other frontline workers remain low on the triage list, DeSantis hinted that vaccines may become available to essential workers once the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved.

Pfizer and Moderna currently produce the only approved COVID-19 vaccines that are available to Americans. Both vaccines require strict storage standards and two doses administered weeks apart.

Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, is expected to receive FDA approval as soon as January or February.

Unlike Moderna and Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson requires only one dose and is more easily stored.

“That is where I think you can get in easier for folks who are in the workforce,” DeSantis told reporters.

Notably, Operation Warp Speed leader Dr. Moncef Slaoui described the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as a possible “game-changer.”

If granted emergency use authorization, it would be the only single-dose vaccine on the market.

2 Comments

