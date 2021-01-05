Connect with us

Senate panels to eye COVID-19, property insurance

The Senate is scheduled to hold meetings over four days next week.

As Florida lawmakers hold their first round of committee meetings next week, Senate panels are scheduled to receive presentations about issues such as COVID-19 and the property insurance system.

The Senate Health Policy Committee on Jan. 13 will host a discussion by officials from the state Agency for Health Care Administration and the Department of Health about COVID-19 “mitigation” efforts, according to an agenda posted on the Senate website.

A day earlier, Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier and Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Barry Gilway are expected to make presentations to the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee about property insurance.

The state-backed Citizens has seen a large increase in its number of policies amid problems in the private insurance market.

The Senate is scheduled to hold meetings over four days next week as it begins preparing for the March 2 start of the annual legislative session.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

