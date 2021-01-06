Floridians share view from ground at violent Capitol protests

Republican Party of Florida Vice Chair Christian Ziegler attended President Donald Trump’s speech Wednesday morning, and like many walked from the White House toward the Capitol.

But he said he was surprised to see protesters at the Capitol Complex coming extremely close to the building. “I don’t know who these people are here,” Ziegler said.

He was standing close to the Supreme Court as Capitol Police locked down and evacuated the House and Senate. As Ziegler learned of the extent that protests turned violent, he took to social media. He offered support to peaceful protests, but not what has broken out in Washington.

“Storming the Capitol with no productive outcome is Antifa-ish and destruction of property & violence is never OK,” he wrote. “Instead: Be smart. And next election be productive: -Knock on more doors. -Make more phone calls. -Work harder to win overwhelmingly (like we did in Florida) I get people are angry, but focus on being productive by getting involved locally now to make change for the future.”

That’s one of several takes from Republicans in Washington, some concerned over the turn in the tone of demonstrations, some not.

Dianne Harris, a pro-Trump protester from Southwest Florida, shared video of events. “WE THE PEOPLE are MARCHING to the CAPITOL with PRESIDENT TRUMP!!” she wrote on Facebook. “Almost through the security line! Yea!!”

Multiple Congress members, including some who intended to challenge Joe Biden electors being certified, described chaos within the House as protests turned violent.

“We are locked in the House Chamber. They have suspended debate,” said Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican. “We have just been briefed the Capitol has been breached. They are asking us to put on masks for tear gas. Violence has no place in our politics. This needs to stop now!”

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Miami Republican, said he was not in the Capitol at that point. The Cannon building, he said was evacuated.

“I’m not in the Capitol,” he said. “Looking at C-SPAN. Most of Cannon are in Longworth.”

He also issued a statement calling protests “abhorrent and disgusting.”