Connect with us

America in Crisis Headlines

Florida men charged in Capitol riot

America in Crisis Headlines

Nancy Pelosi asks top general about curbing Donald Trump's military power
Protesters beleive violence was better than reason.

America in Crisis

Florida men charged in Capitol riot

Capitol Police and the Justice Department announced arrests.

on

Three men identified as Floridians are among 13 individuals arrested for federal crimes involving the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that Matthew Council of Riverview, Michael Curzio of Summerfield and Douglas Sweet were charged as part of an on-going investigation into the destruction of the building.

“Today’s charges are just the beginning of the FBI’s ongoing efforts to hold those responsible for the criminal acts of violence and destruction that unfolded during the U.S. Capitol building breach on January 6th,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a press release.

“To be clear, what took place that day was not First Amendment-protected activity, but rather an affront on our democracy.”

The FBI, the Department of Justice, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are cooperating in the probe. Five people died as a result of the assault on the Capitol building, including Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who reportedly was injured while physically engaging with protesters.

According to the press release, Council was charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.” Council allegedly unlawfully entered the Capitol building and pushed a law enforcement officer who stopped him.

Curzio and Sweet were both charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

A Capitol Police report also listed John Anderson of St. Augustine among those charged with unlawful entry. The Department of Justice release said Sweet is from Florida, but a Capitol Police press release said Sweet is from Hudgins, Va.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.