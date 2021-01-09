After wife softpedals Capitol siege, Cord Byrd dumps Twitter

A Northeast Florida legislator and his politically active wife have flown the Twitter coop after controversy about their comments about the violence at the Capitol in Washington D.C. this week.

Esther Byrd, a former candidate for Neptune Beach City Council, is the wife of Rep. Cord Byrd, currently the Vice Chair of the House Judiciary Committee and Chair of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Subcommittee. She announced on Facebook the Byrds were leaving the social media platform.

“We deactivated our Twitter accounts today. I hope every conservative will do the same,” Mrs. Byrd posted Friday.

Rep. Byrd’s account indeed is no longer active.

The deactivation came after a call to her Facebook friends to forsake Twitter and Facebook for a more unfettered form of social media.

“Wow, y’all, Apple and Android phones have shut Parler (apps down). This is incredible! Try accessing it in a browser! I really hope all the Patriots are on Parler or making the switch. To continue to give Facebook and Twitter our ‘business’ is incredibly self-defeating. The trolls are annoying and the censorship is un-American. Please join us!”

As order broke down Wednesday in D.C., Mrs. Byrd asserted that complaints about Donald Trump supporters brawling with the Capitol Police reflected a double standard.

“ANTIFA and BLM can burn and loot buildings and violently attack police and citizens,” Byrd remarked on her personal Facebook page. “But when Trump supporters peacefully protest, suddenly ‘Law and Order’ is all they can talk about! I can’t even listen to these idiots bellyaching about solving our differences without violence.”

Those comments came after another incendiary post.

“In the coming civil wars (We the People vs the Radical Left and We the People cleaning up the Republican Party), team rosters are being filled. Every elected official in DC will pick one. There are only 2 teams… With Us [or] Against Us,” Byrd mused. “We the People will NOT forget!”

Byrd is entering his third term representing Nassau County and the Jacksonville beach communities.