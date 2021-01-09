Connect with us

Headlines Influence

After wife softpedals Capitol siege, Cord Byrd dumps Twitter

Headlines Influence

Chris Sprowls defends anti-riot bill again on Fox: “Now is the time”

Headlines

After wife softpedals Capitol siege, Cord Byrd dumps Twitter

A Northeast Florida legislator and his wife have flown the Twitter coop.

on

A Northeast Florida legislator and his politically active wife have flown the Twitter coop after controversy about their comments about the violence at the Capitol in Washington D.C. this week.

Esther Byrd, a former candidate for Neptune Beach City Council, is the wife of Rep. Cord Byrd, currently the Vice Chair of the House Judiciary Committee and Chair of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Subcommittee. She announced on Facebook the Byrds were leaving the social media platform.

“We deactivated our Twitter accounts today. I hope every conservative will do the same,” Mrs. Byrd posted Friday.

Rep. Byrd’s account indeed is no longer active.

The deactivation came after a call to her Facebook friends to forsake Twitter and Facebook for a more unfettered form of social media.

“Wow, y’all, Apple and Android phones have shut Parler (apps down). This is incredible! Try accessing it in a browser! I really hope all the Patriots are on Parler or making the switch. To continue to give Facebook and Twitter our ‘business’ is incredibly self-defeating. The trolls are annoying and the censorship is un-American. Please join us!”

As order broke down Wednesday in D.C., Mrs. Byrd asserted that complaints about Donald Trump supporters brawling with the Capitol Police reflected a double standard.

“ANTIFA and BLM can burn and loot buildings and violently attack police and citizens,” Byrd remarked on her personal Facebook page. “But when Trump supporters peacefully protest, suddenly ‘Law and Order’ is all they can talk about! I can’t even listen to these idiots bellyaching about solving our differences without violence.”

Those comments came after another incendiary post.

“In the coming civil wars (We the People vs the Radical Left and We the People cleaning up the Republican Party), team rosters are being filled. Every elected official in DC will pick one. There are only 2 teams… With Us [or] Against Us,” Byrd mused. “We the People will NOT forget!”

Byrd is entering his third term representing Nassau County and the Jacksonville beach communities.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.