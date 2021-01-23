National server outage prevents vaccine registration in Pinellas County

Pinellas County reopened registration for vaccination appointments for seniors Saturday morning, only for the site to quickly shut down.

The county’s current online registration method through CDR Health Pro at patientportalfl.com went down this morning, shortly after opening up to new registrations at 10 a.m.

According to the vendor, Salesforce, it experienced a national server outage this morning that prevented vaccination appointments for Pinellas going live.

As of noon Saturday, it is unclear when the server will be back up and how many appointments currently remain open. The county announced that it has 8,000 vaccines available to administer this week to those 65 and older.

This week, the county will also require proof of Florida residency to receive a vaccine, as per a new state advisory to prevent “vaccine tourism.”

In Pinellas, those without internet access or who need assistance with the portal can call 844-770-8548. The call center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can provide guidance in English and Spanish. Wait times can be lengthy.

This is just the latest in a long line of mishaps in Florida’s vaccine rollout to seniors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently reported the state’s vaccination of 1 million seniors, which is close, but not quite where the numbers are. DeSantis walked back his wording, saying the state is “rapidly approaching reporting 1 million vaccinations just to Florida seniors.”

The state’s “senior first” approach has led to the vaccinations of 833,578 individuals 65 and older as of Friday, according to the state vaccination report. Of those who have been vaccinated, only 31,910 have completed the series. Seniors account for about 66% of total vaccines administered.

State officials acknowledged that it could take a few more days to reach the 1 million milestone for seniors in documented reports.

While the state has been focusing its vaccination rollout with a “senior first” focus, the coordination of registration and appointments has been riddled with clogged phone lines and overwhelmed servers.