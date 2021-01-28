Connect with us

Personnel note: Tyler Russell out as DCF Chief of Staff

After Inspector General report, senators want to solve excessive pay problems

He started at DCF last month.

Tyler Russell resigned the Chief of Staff position at the Department of Children and Families earlier this month, shortly after joining the department.

“Being in this role has been a great honor and something that I did not take lightly,” Russell wrote in a Jan. 12 resignation letter addressed to DCF Secretary Chad Poppell. “I did my best to show up every day prepared to fight for the mission that you, the Governor, and the First Lady are on to help all of Florida’s Children and Families. A mission that I truly believe in.

“Believing in this mission means wanting to see it implemented in the best way possible, without unnecessary delays, so Florida can provide nothing but quality care for its residents. That is why, after much thought, I am tendering my resignation from my current position at the Department of Children and Families effective at the close of business Tuesday, January 12, 2021.”

Russell’s tenure at DCF was brief.

He left his position working as deputy director of legislative affairs under Gov. Ron DeSantis to take over as DCF Chief of Staff last month.

Earlier this month, Poppell said he was “happy to have him on board and look forward to continuing the transformational work here at DCF.”

He succeeded David Mica Jr. in the role. In December, Mica left the department to become the Executive Vice President of Public Affairs at the Florida Hospital Association.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

