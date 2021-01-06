Personnel note: Tyler Russell now Chief of Staff at DCF

Tyler Russell has left the Governor’s office to become the Chief of Staff at the Department of Children and Families.

Russell had previously served as deputy director of legislative affairs under Gov. Ron DeSantis. The position required him to work in several capacities, including at the Florida State Emergency Operations Center.

Russell got his start in politics working at the Republican Party of Florida. He then moved on to campaign work, helping secure victories for Rep. Brad Drake and U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn.

He followed Dunn to Washington after the campaign victory, serving as one of the Congressman’s legislative assistants.

Russell, a Florida State University graduate, came back to Florida in 2018 and spent that year’s Legislative Session working for the Florida Realtors Association.

At DCF, Russell will work under Secretary Chad Poppell.

“Tyler Russell joined the department in December. I am happy to have him onboard and look forward to continuing the transformational work here at DCF,” DCF Secretary Chad Poppell said.

Russell succeeds David Mica Jr. in the Chief of Staff role. Mica left the department in December to become the Executive Vice President of Public Affairs at the Florida Hospital Association.

As Chief of Staff, Russell will oversee a team that includes the department’s assistant secretary for administration, chief quality officer, chief information officer, communications director and legislative affairs director.