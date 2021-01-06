Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Tyler Russell now Chief of Staff at DCF

America in Crisis Headlines

Donald Trump protesters breach U.S. Capitol

Headlines

Personnel note: Tyler Russell now Chief of Staff at DCF

Russell succeeds David Mica Jr. in the Chief of Staff role.

on

Tyler Russell has left the Governor’s office to become the Chief of Staff at the Department of Children and Families.

Russell had previously served as deputy director of legislative affairs under Gov. Ron DeSantis. The position required him to work in several capacities, including at the Florida State Emergency Operations Center.

Russell got his start in politics working at the Republican Party of Florida. He then moved on to campaign work, helping secure victories for Rep. Brad Drake and U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn.

He followed Dunn to Washington after the campaign victory, serving as one of the Congressman’s legislative assistants.

Russell, a Florida State University graduate, came back to Florida in 2018 and spent that year’s Legislative Session working for the Florida Realtors Association.

At DCF, Russell will work under Secretary Chad Poppell.

“Tyler Russell joined the department in December. I am happy to have him onboard and look forward to continuing the transformational work here at DCF,” DCF Secretary Chad Poppell said.

Russell succeeds David Mica Jr. in the Chief of Staff role. Mica left the department in December to become the Executive Vice President of Public Affairs at the Florida Hospital Association.

As Chief of Staff, Russell will oversee a team that includes the department’s assistant secretary for administration, chief quality officer, chief information officer, communications director and legislative affairs director.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Debuting today: The Winter 2021 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine