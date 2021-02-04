Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Jimmy Patronis deploys bomb squad for Super Bowl LV security

Headlines South Florida

Two Ileana Garcia legislative aides resign

Headlines

Jimmy Patronis deploys bomb squad for Super Bowl LV security

The deployment marks the latest known security move by a state leader.

on

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Thursday announced that he will send a bomb squad to support Super Bowl LV security measures. 

The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services’ (DIFS) Bomb Squad Team will search Tampa venues for explosives and hazardous devices. 

Patronis, who also serves as the State Fire Marshal, said safety is his “top priority.”

“That is why I have deployed my highly-trained DIFS members to assist local law enforcement and the FBI to help ensure this is a safe and enjoyable event for all Floridians and visitors,” Patronis said in a news release. “While many of us will be watching from home, let’s not forget those who will be working to ensure the safety of those attending the game.”

In all, 13 certified bomb technicians and three apprentices staff the DIFS Bomb Squad Team. Two bomb dogs will join them.

“Thank you to our DIFS team and all of our dedicated first responders for their hard work and service,” Patronis added. 

Patronis’ announcement is the latest step by state and local leaders to heighten security measures at the Sunday evening sporting event. 

Attorney General Ashley Moody is partnering with “It’s a Penalty” to display human trafficking advisories at Tampa International Airport.

Multiple players from the National Football League are also participating in public service announcements on the issue.

Additionally, Moody partnered with Uber to educate drivers on human trafficking prevention. 

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, drivers received videos explaining human trafficking and warning signs. The video includes Polaris education material, a leading anti-human trafficking advocacy organization. 

Polaris also operates the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Super Bowl Sunday marks the second consecutive year Moody and Uber have partnered ahead of an NFL championship game.

In 2020, more than 100,000 Uber drivers received similar training in Miami.

Officers reportedly made 47 arrests related to human trafficking during last year’s Super Bowl festivities, leading to the rescue of at least 20 victims.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jason Delgado is a state capital reporter at Florida Politics. After serving in the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach him at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Manny A. Diaz tells Democrats’ staff their health insurance is back