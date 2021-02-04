Jimmy Patronis deploys bomb squad for Super Bowl LV security

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Thursday announced that he will send a bomb squad to support Super Bowl LV security measures.

The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services’ (DIFS) Bomb Squad Team will search Tampa venues for explosives and hazardous devices.

Patronis, who also serves as the State Fire Marshal, said safety is his “top priority.”

“That is why I have deployed my highly-trained DIFS members to assist local law enforcement and the FBI to help ensure this is a safe and enjoyable event for all Floridians and visitors,” Patronis said in a news release. “While many of us will be watching from home, let’s not forget those who will be working to ensure the safety of those attending the game.”

In all, 13 certified bomb technicians and three apprentices staff the DIFS Bomb Squad Team. Two bomb dogs will join them.

“Thank you to our DIFS team and all of our dedicated first responders for their hard work and service,” Patronis added.

Patronis’ announcement is the latest step by state and local leaders to heighten security measures at the Sunday evening sporting event.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is partnering with “It’s a Penalty” to display human trafficking advisories at Tampa International Airport.

Multiple players from the National Football League are also participating in public service announcements on the issue.

Additionally, Moody partnered with Uber to educate drivers on human trafficking prevention.

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, drivers received videos explaining human trafficking and warning signs. The video includes Polaris education material, a leading anti-human trafficking advocacy organization.

Polaris also operates the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Super Bowl Sunday marks the second consecutive year Moody and Uber have partnered ahead of an NFL championship game.

In 2020, more than 100,000 Uber drivers received similar training in Miami.

Officers reportedly made 47 arrests related to human trafficking during last year’s Super Bowl festivities, leading to the rescue of at least 20 victims.