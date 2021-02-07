Nickelodeon to have big presence in CBS Super Bowl coverage

There might be a kids-focused broadcast of the Super Bowl eventually. It just won’t be this year.

Nickelodeon will still have a noticeable presence during Sunday’s coverage on CBS. Following the success of Nick’s presentation of an NFL playoff contest last month, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said there were some discussions about an encore for Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before deciding to keep everything on CBS.

“It’s the biggest night of television for CBS, obviously, and that really is our motivation. It is all about getting as many eyeballs as we can on the CBS television network,” McManus said. “Nickelodeon will have a real presence at the Super Bowl in some really creative ways.”

Two months ago, no one would have thought of asking McManus about possibly doing a kids-focused broadcast for the biggest game of the year. But the Jan. 10 wild-card game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints on Nickelodeon was a huge success. The game, which was also on CBS, averaged 30.65 million viewers — including 2.06 million on Nickelodeon — and generated 2 billion impressions on social media.

McManus is still surprised over the reaction the broadcast received.

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving to be honest with you,” he said. “The reaction which you saw, was nuts. I mean, social media, legacy media, television, parents, kids, you know, the whole thing just blew up.”

CBS’ Nate Burleson, the analyst on the Nickelodeon game, said the broadcast was a success because it was able to “speak a different language while explaining the same type of football that we all love. It spoke to different generations, people who are all kids at heart.”

Nickelodeon will air its own pregame special throughout the weekend, featuring network stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin, who were also part of the playoff broadcast.

During “The Super Bowl Today” pregame show on CBS on Sunday, Green and Lumpkin will be part of a segment based on Nickelodeon’s game show “Unfiltered.” They will try to guess the identity of one of the players who is disguised behind an animated filter and voice changer.

At halftime, Burleson will recap the first and second quarters with highlights presented with on-field graphics and filters first seen during the playoff game last month.

Besides halftime, there will be more “Nick-ified” highlights during the game on Nickelodeon, CBS and NFL social media accounts.