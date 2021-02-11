Connect with us

Hillsborough County reaches 100K vaccinated, reports daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Hillsborough County reaches 100K vaccinated, reports daily rise in COVID-19 cases

The strides made in vaccinations may be challenged by the potential super-spreader events held in celebration of Super Bowl LV. 

Hillsborough County has reached a significant marker in COVID-19 vaccinations amid a week crowded with large Super Bowl events and concerns of potential spread.

Hillsborough County has now vaccinated 102,405 individuals, almost half of whom have received a second dosage, according to the state’s latest vaccination report. Neighboring Pinellas County has administered the vaccine to 99,163 people, 42,805 of whom have completed the series.

The strides made by the counties in vaccinations, however, may be challenged by the potential super-spreader events held in celebration of Super Bowl LV.

In the most recent report, Hillsborough County reported its highest daily caseload since last Thursday.

The county confirmed 525 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 10 additional deaths and five new hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, Hillsborough has reported 105,142 cases, including 1,387 deaths.

Pinellas County reported 366 new cases, also its highest daily caseload since last Thursday. It also confirmed 15 new deaths and 16 additional hospitalizations. So far, it has recorded 62,499 cases and 1,372 deaths.

Both counties are maintaining positivity rates below 10% — an indicator above which suggests mass community spread. On Wednesday, Pinellas County reported a rate of 4.98% and Hillsborough County 7.51%.

The impact of Super Bowl festivities from the past weekend will likely begin to start showing near the end of the week and into the next — and concerns are growing following Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory boat parade to celebrate the Buccaneers’ win.

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

