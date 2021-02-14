House to take up health care liability shield

After the Senate started moving forward with the controversial issue Wednesday, a House committee next week will take up a bill that would help shield nursing homes, hospitals and physicians from coronavirus-related lawsuits.
The House Health & Human Services Committee is slated next Wednesday to consider the House version of the bill (PCB HHS 21-01), according to a House calendar.
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in a 6-4, party-line vote approved its version (SB 74), which has some key differences from the House bill.
Health care providers have been calling for protections from COVID-19-related lawsuits since the onset of the pandemic last year, and Republican leaders are teeing up the issue for the Legislative Session that will start March 2.
___
Sonja Fitch
February 14, 2021 at 5:25 am
The GOPQ and the goptrump death cult sociopaths are willingly allowing the killing of Floridians. Where are the standards? As usual the GOPQ and the goptrump death cult says just killed. Vote Democrat up and down ballot for the 2022 election.