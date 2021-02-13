Connect with us

Epilogue-Trump Headlines

Marco Rubio blasted 'complete farce' of Impeachment witness vote

Epilogue-Trump Headlines

GOP leader Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit Donald Trump, source says
Marco Rubio

Epilogue-Trump

Marco Rubio blasted ‘complete farce’ of Impeachment witness vote

‘Left wing Twitter’ wins again.

on

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio decried losing a vote in the second Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump to allow witnesses, claiming that Democrats getting witnesses is a “complete farce” and unfair to the former President.

“Last night left wing Twitter starting beating up the managers for not calling witnesses & this morning they caved. By a majority vote the Democrats can now force a trial where the House Managers get their witnesses & former President Trump gets none. A complete farce,” blasted Rubio on Twitter after the bipartisan 56-44 vote Saturday morning to allow witnesses.

Eventually, a deal was agreed to to abandon the call for witnesses and head directly into closing arguments. Instead, a statement from Rep. Jaime Herrera Buetler was read into the record as a stand in for her testimony

“All this drama for nothing. House managers made fools of themselves. They have agreed to have a news article for the record something they could have gotten without resistance from anyone,” Rubio groused.

For Rubio, who has been opposed to the Trump impeachment trial from the start as a “waste of time” and partisan political theater, Saturday’s tweet continues a trend of skepticism about the proceedings.

On Friday during the question and answer period of the Senate hearing, Rubio submitted a question to House Impeachment managers that seemed to apply to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Voting to convict the former President would create a new precedent that a former official can be convicted and disqualified by the Senate. Therefore, is it not true that under this new precedent, a future House, facing partisan pressure to lock her up, could impeach a former Secretary of State and a future Senate be forced to put her on trial and potentially disqualify from any future office?”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, on behalf of the House team, dismissed the “jurisdictional issue” as an irrelevant hypothetical. But for Rubio, the talking point is live.

“It’s the creation of a new political weapon that we will see used. We’ll regret creating that weapon. One day, it’ll be used by a Democratic Senate to disqualify a former cabinet member who wants to challenge a Democratic incumbent. And one day, it’ll be used by a former Republican, future Republican Senate to disqualify a Democratic Vice President from running for President,” Rubio predicted on the Hugh Hewitt Show Friday.

In this article:, ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Survey: 86% of Florida lawmakers read Florida Politics daily.