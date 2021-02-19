Payback time: Rick Scott’s NRSC drags Lincoln Project, Chuck Schumer

The never-Trump consortium of political consultants at the Lincoln Project face terminal decline, and at least one recurrent target is enjoying the spectacle.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm for the United States Senate currently chaired by Sen. Rick Scott, lashed out at the Lincolneers amid reports that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer‘s Super PACs were among the top donors to the project.

“The Lincoln Project is and always has been a colossal waste of money,” asserted Senatorial Committee spokesperson T.W. Arright Friday.

“Even before it was clear the founders helped protect a sexual predator and cover up his abuses, the founders were former Republicans who were despised by actual Democrats. But Senator Chuck Schumer sent $2 million into their pockets anyway,” Arright added.

“We have little doubt this information sits poorly with Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who’s made clear her disdain for the infamous PAC. The question is: will she demand an answer from Schumer now or wait until primary season draws closer?”

Word is that Ocasio-Cortez may challenge Schumer, a prospect that Scott would likely relish. Scott routinely sets up contrasts between himself and both Democrats as part of his media hits on Fox News and the like. Ocasio-Cortez said the Lincoln Project was in “scam territory,” a quote that delights many on the right.

The slam at the Lincoln Project is no coincidence, coming after the group devoted creative to attempting to delegitimize Scott as Senate campaign chair.

The Lincoln Project claimed that the “coup” at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 was Sen. Scott’s fault for voting against certifying Pennsylvania’s election results.

The spot began with Scott saying he needed to raise a “gazillion dollars.” Scott’s iconic image, complete with the ready-for-anything Navy cap, beamed from a bank of old-style tube television sets. One by one the television images changed, replaced instead by images of Capitol violence and pro-Donald Trump marauders defiling the cathedral of American democracy.

With the scandal-plagued Lincoln Project “imploding“, Scott clearly didn’t want the week to end without a reminder to his enemies that, yet again, he survived the slings and arrows.