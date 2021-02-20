Connect with us

Personnel note: Sandra Murman, Elizabeth Hapner join Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women board

The nonprofit was founded in 1977 and helps women and girls succeed personally and professionally.

Former Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandra Murman and Tampa attorney Elizabeth Hapner will be the two newest board members of the Helen Gordon Davis Centre for Women. 

The Tampa nonprofit, which helps women and girls succeed personally and professionally, recognized the new board members as community leaders known for their long list of accomplishments and passion in supporting charitable organizations.

Both have served on numerous civic and nonprofit boards.

Murman, who was recently term-limited out of the Hillsborough County Commission and lost a race for a different seat on the board, was first elected as a commissioner in 2010. She chaired the commission in 2014 and again in 2017. 

Prior to joining the County Commission, Murman served eight years as a member of the Florida House of Representatives and was the first Republican woman to hold the position of Speaker Pro-Tempore.

The former commissioner has been involved in more than 30 community organizations, and is a graduate of Indiana University.

Hapner is a practicing attorney and has her own practice, the Law Office of Elizabeth L. Hapner, which specializes in family law and real estate litigation.

Hapner graduated from the University of Florida Honors College and received her Juris Doctor from the University of Florida. She is currently involved with the American Bar Association, Florida Bar Association, Florida Association of Women Lawyers, Hillsborough Association of Women Lawyers and has authored six legal books. 

With the addition of Hapner and Murman, the center now has 12 board members.

The organization was founded in 1977 by the late Helen Gordon Davis, and provides services including the only Small Business Administration-designated Women’s Business Centre on the west coast of Florida. It’s programs include Tampa Bay Works for Women, a workforce development and counseling and wellness program, making it the only nonprofit in the area with licensed mental health therapists who help people with everyday programs.

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

