March 12, 2021
Grey Dodge to drop out of HD 6 race and endorse Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts
Philip "Griff" Griffitts

Renzo DowneyMarch 12, 2021

Dodge was stepping up if nobody else like 'Griff' did, but now they have.

Panama City businessman Grey Dodge will drop out the race for House District 6 and endorse Bay County Commissioner Philip Griffitts.

Dodge, a Republican, filed on March 2 to succeed Rep. Jay Trumbull in HD 6 and is currently the only candidate running. But Dodge told Florida Politics that he and Griffitts discussed the latter’s intentions to run for the seat over morning coffee on Friday.

Dodge said he stepped up because others he hoped would, like Griffitts, had not expressed their intentions to run. With Griffitts’ decision, Dodge will back out of the race and throw his support behind him.

“I think he’s a strong community leader and he’s been a strong leader through the coronavirus pandemic,” Dodge said.

On the Bay County Commission, Griffitts represents District 5, which encompasses all of Panama City Beach.

Griffitts served six years on the Panama City Beach Civil Service Board and nine years on the Bay County Planning Commission. He currently serves on the Bay County Tourist Development Council.

He is a member of the Bay Medical Sacred Heart board of trustees. He is also a member of the Florida State-Panama City Foundation Development Board and has served as the chairman of the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce and as a board member of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce.

Griffitts, a third-generation Bay County resident, graduated in 1989 from Bay High School. He earned a political science degree in 1993 from Florida State University in Tallahassee.

He works at his family-owned and operated Panama City Beach businesses, Sugar Sands Inn and Suites and La Quinta Inn and Suites.

He and his wife, Laura, have been married for 20 years and have two daughters, Katie and Anna Claire. In their spare time, Griff and Laura enjoy boating, golf and surf fishing.

HD 6 covers all of coastal Bay County, including Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven and Mexico Beach. It has a heavy Republican advantage.

Trumbull, a Panama City Republican who has represented the district since 2014, currently holds the seat but he cannot run for reelection next year because of term limits.

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

