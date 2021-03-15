March 15, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts launches HD 6 bid to succeed Jay Trumbull
Philip "Griff" Griffitts

Renzo DowneyMarch 15, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘It’s just taking us backwards’: Tampa Bay lawmakers talk home rule attacks and the effect on environmental policy

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Matt Gaetz has a great point about Pasco policing

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sixty Days for 3.15.21 — A prime-time look at the 2021 Legislative Session

Philip "Griff" Griffitts
Other challengers have cleared the way for him.

Bay County Commissioner Philip Griffitts will vie to replace Rep. Jay Trumbull in House District 6.

Trumbull is term limited and can’t run again in 2022. But until this month, no one had jumped into the race to succeed him.

“We’re excited to launch this campaign,” Griffitts said in a statement. “I believe my experience serving as a County Commissioner will help me serve effectively in the Legislature.”

Panama City businessman Grey Dodge is the other challenger in the race. However, he told Florida Politics on Friday that he would drop out of the race to endorse Griffitts after discussing the matter over coffee that morning.

“I think he’s a strong community leader and he’s been a strong leader through the coronavirus pandemic,” Dodge said.

Griffitts and his brother are co-owners of a home construction business after recently completing a successful sale of their hotel and hospitality business based in Panama City Beach. In his campaign announcement, he lauded his experience in private enterprise, which he said would help him stay connected to citizens, consumers and small businesses.

“We must continue to push for lower taxes, less regulation, and a fully restored Bay County,” he said. “State Representative Jay Trumbull has done a phenomenal job the last 8 years, and I want to continue that good work standing up for our community and the values that have made the Panhandle the best region of Florida.”

On the Bay County Commission, Griffitts represents District 5, which encompasses all of Panama City Beach. He is also the immediate past chairman of the County Commission.

Griffitts served six years on the Panama City Beach Civil Service Board and nine years on the Bay County Planning Commission. He currently serves on the Bay County Tourist Development Council.

He is a member of the Bay Medical Sacred Heart board of trustees. He is also a member of the Florida State-Panama City Foundation Development Board and has served as the chairman of the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce and as a board member of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce.

Griffitts, a third-generation Bay County resident, graduated in 1989 from Bay High School. He earned a political science degree in 1993 from Florida State University in Tallahassee.

He has worked at his family-owned and operated Panama City Beach businesses, Sugar Sands Inn and Suites and La Quinta Inn and Suites.

He and his wife, Laura, have been married for 20 years and have two grown daughters, Katie and Anna Claire. In their spare time, Griff and Laura enjoy boating, golf and surf fishing.

HD 6 covers all of coastal Bay County, including Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven and Mexico Beach. It has a heavy Republican advantage.

Trumbull, a Panama City Republican who has represented the district since 2014, currently holds the seat but he cannot run for reelection next year because of term limits.

Post Views: 1,467

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Restaurant and Lodging Association urges Floridians to support Florida restaurants

nextBill to ban smoking at beaches, parks clears Senate committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Bright Futures proposal to see changes