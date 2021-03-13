March 13, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown
A logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Netflix is testing a way to crack down on password sharing. Image via AP.

Associated PressMarch 13, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Jeff Brandes’ electric and autonomous vehicle bills zoom forward

HeadlinesTech

Corporate espionage bill clears first House committee

Tech

Microsoft server hack has victims hustling to stop intruders

netflix
There has never been a limit on sharing an account when you aren’t streaming at the same time.

Netflix is testing a way to crack down on password sharing.

The popular streaming service has been using popups to ask some users to verify their account via email or text, or to “verify later.”

“If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching,” the screen reads, according to Streamable.com, which first reported the test.

The test comes as streaming services proliferate and more people share passwords and services. Netflix confirmed the test, but did not say how many people were part of the test or if it was only in the U.S. or elsewhere.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” the company said in a statement.

On the most basic plan, which costs $9 monthly, users can only stream on one screen at a time. The most popular plan, which is now $14 monthly, allows two simultaneous streams; the $18 premium plan allows 3.

But there has never been a limit on sharing an account when you aren’t streaming at the same time.

Competition has definitely heated up in entertainment streaming, with recent entrants running from Disney+ in 2019 to Paramount+ most recently. Still, Netflix remains the one to beat with more than 200 million subscribers globally.

_____

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.

Post Views: 76

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. Ron DeSantis reappoints Maximo Alvarez, Jorge Gonzalez to FSU Board of Trustees

nextWarp-speed spending and other surreal stats of COVID-19 times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories