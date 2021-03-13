March 13, 2021
Florida men charged with being at U.S. Capitol attack
Image via AP.

Associated Press

CAPITOL RIOT AP PHOTO (1)
More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes, with at least 20 of them from Florida.

Two more Florida men have been arrested for participating in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol following a rally held by then-President Donald Trump, authorities said.

Kenneth Harrelson, 40, of Titusville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiring to obstruct Congressional proceedings, destroying government property, obstructing official government proceedings and entering restricted property or grounds, according to federal court records. He appeared Thursday in Orlando federal court and was scheduled for a preliminary and detention hearing Monday.

Christopher Worrell, 49, of Naples, was arrested Friday morning and charged with entering restricted property or grounds, according to court records. His initial appearance in Fort Myers federal court was set for Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately release details about either case.

Attorneys for Harrelson and Worrell didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment about the charges.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence, and two other officers killed themselves after. More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes, with at least 20 of them from Florida.

In the weeks after the attack, Trump was impeached by the U.S. House, which accused him of encouraging the rally crowd to head to the Capitol and then doing nothing to stem the violence. Trump was acquitted by Senate.

____

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.

Associated Press

