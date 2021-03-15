March 15, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinfo
Image via AP.

Associated PressMarch 15, 20212min0

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

First doses help nursing home residents

HeadlinesInfluence

Re-CONNECT? DEO Modernization Act takes first step forward in Senate

HeadlinesJax

City of St. Augustine backs Chris Sprowls ‘Resilient Florida’ play

Facebook
Some have criticized Facebook and Instagram allowing anti-vaccination propaganda on their networks.

Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post Monday that labels will contain “credible information” about the vaccines from the World Health Organization. They will be in English and five other languages, with more languages added in coming weeks.

“For example, we’re adding a label on posts that discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines that notes COVID-19 vaccines go through tests for safety and effectiveness before they’re approved,” Zuckerberg said.

The social network is also adding a tool to help get users vaccinated by connecting them to information about where and when they can get their shot.

Facebook and Instagram have been criticized for allowing anti-vaccination propaganda to spread and for being woefully slow in weeding out the misinformation, often with fact-checks, labels and other restrained measures.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 39

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousChris Lyon: In Florida special districts, small government delivers big benefits for citizens

nextRick Scott urges Ron DeSantis to give back surplus COVID-19 relief funds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories