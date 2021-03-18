March 18, 2021
Frank Artiles arrested, charged for backing SD 37 spoiler candidate

artiles, frank3
Law enforcement raided Artiles' home Wednesday, though he was not present at the time.

Former Sen. Frank Artiles has been arrested and faces charges Thursday as authorities seek to nail down the disgraced lawmaker’s role in backing a third-party spoiler candidate last cycle.

Police raided Artiles’ home Wednesday, seizing his electronics. Artiles’ attorney later said the former Senator had been cooperative as the Miami-Dade County corruption task force investigated the case. But according to WPLG Local 10, Artiles is being taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and faces multiple election-related charges.

WPLG reports those charges include making excessive campaign contributions, “conspiracy” to make multiple campaign contributions over the limit and a “false swearing in connection with voting or elections.”

In last November’s Senate District 37 contest, third-party candidate Alex Rodriguez siphoned nearly 6,400 votes in a race decided by just 32 votes. That contest featured more than 216,000 votes cast in total, and ended with Republican candidate Ileana Garcia defeating then-Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez.

“That is me, that was all me,” Artiles reportedly said as he watched the Democratic incumbent lose the seat as results poured in on Nov. 3. Artiles was attending an election night party for Republican Jason Brodeur at the time. Another attendee said they heard Artiles make the remarks.

Rodriguez, the third-party candidate, shares a last name with the former Democratic Senator. Democrats have smelled a spoiler candidate ever since, though Republican leaders and Garcia herself has denied any such scheme.

“I can’t attest, I can’t say, and I can’t answer for someone I don’t know and for something that I haven’t done. I am not the focal point of this,” Garcia said following Wednesday’s raid.

“I didn’t know of him until this happened,” Garcia added, referencing the Herald’s December report on Artiles’ possible involvement. “I hope he doesn’t get offended if he ever sees this because I just really didn’t.”

Artiles, a former GOP Senator, is a controversial figure. He was forced to resign from the Senate in 2017 after using a racial slur and other derogatory language directed at Black lawmakers while at the Governor’s Club in Tallahassee.

SD 37 spans portions of Miami-Dade County, including Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest. But Alex Rodriguez, the NPA candidate, didn’t reside in Miami-Dade County. He rented a home in Palm Beach County, according to records.

The third-party candidate lent his campaign enough cash to pay the filing fee in June, then failed to campaign or actively fundraise. Several mailers featuring his name — funded by a group called “Proclivity” — were sent to SD 37 residents, though it’s not clear who funded that work. Investigators will likely look into whether that money came from Artiles, or whether he knows the source.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

