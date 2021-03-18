March 18, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

House approves bill nixing newspaper notice requirement

Jason DelgadoMarch 18, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Fourth time’s the charm? Senate passes bill to require 6-year-olds to use booster seats

HeadlinesOrlando

Orange County dropping vaccine age to 40

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sixty Days for 3.18.21 — A prime-time look at the 2021 Legislative Session

newspapers
Proponents contend the requirement is costly and antiquated.

The House on Thursday passed legislation that would allow local governments to publish legal notices on a government website instead of a local newspaper.

The chamber OK’d the legislation (HB 35) with an 85-34 vote. Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Brevard County is the bill sponsor.

The Florida Constitution requires local governments to give public notice before a meeting or other public business.

Moreover, the legal notices are required to publish in a newspaper.

Proponents of the change contend the requirement is costly and antiquated.

“That’s no longer the primary way that people get their information,” Fine said.  “It’s an inefficient way to deliver messages to people and it costs millions and millions of dollars that our local governments could be spending on other things.”

Fine’s proposal would allow local governments to publish legal notices on a “publicly accessible website” if that option is cheaper.

Under the bill, a local government must first determine the move serves the public interest, does not restrict access and is cost-effective.

Also, governments would need to annually remind residents via a newspaper ad or mailer that they can alternatively receive notices by postage or email.

The measure has been a longtime priority for Fine. He filed identical bills during the 2019 and 2020 Legislative Sessions. Both attempts made it through the full House only to die in the Senate.

Critics of the legislation including Democratic Rep. Joe Geller argue the change may particularly harm rural communities with broadband issues.

Critics also contend that many older residents favor print newspapers over websites.

“There are people who live and die by reading that newspaper,” said Democratic Rep. Dianne Hart of Hillsborough County. “Many seniors who don’t have any type of access to internet, don’t know how to use their phone to access any form of internet, they do still read the newspaper.”

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.

A similar bill (SB 402), meanwhile, is moving in the Senate.

Post Views: 69

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTallyMadness is back, here are some matchups to watch

nextSixty Days for 3.18.21 — A prime-time look at the 2021 Legislative Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories