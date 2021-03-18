House approves bill nixing newspaper notice requirement

The House on Thursday passed legislation that would allow local governments to publish legal notices on a government website instead of a local newspaper.

The chamber OK’d the legislation (HB 35) with an 85-34 vote. Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Brevard County is the bill sponsor.

The Florida Constitution requires local governments to give public notice before a meeting or other public business.

Moreover, the legal notices are required to publish in a newspaper.

Proponents of the change contend the requirement is costly and antiquated.

“That’s no longer the primary way that people get their information,” Fine said. “It’s an inefficient way to deliver messages to people and it costs millions and millions of dollars that our local governments could be spending on other things.”

Fine’s proposal would allow local governments to publish legal notices on a “publicly accessible website” if that option is cheaper.

Under the bill, a local government must first determine the move serves the public interest, does not restrict access and is cost-effective.

Also, governments would need to annually remind residents via a newspaper ad or mailer that they can alternatively receive notices by postage or email.

The measure has been a longtime priority for Fine. He filed identical bills during the 2019 and 2020 Legislative Sessions. Both attempts made it through the full House only to die in the Senate.

Critics of the legislation including Democratic Rep. Joe Geller argue the change may particularly harm rural communities with broadband issues.

Critics also contend that many older residents favor print newspapers over websites.

“There are people who live and die by reading that newspaper,” said Democratic Rep. Dianne Hart of Hillsborough County. “Many seniors who don’t have any type of access to internet, don’t know how to use their phone to access any form of internet, they do still read the newspaper.”

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.

A similar bill (SB 402), meanwhile, is moving in the Senate.