March 27, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Brevard County fires teacher for medical marijuana use
Medical marijuana is legal in Florida, but not at the federal level.

Associated PressMarch 27, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Jerry Demings to Ron DeSantis: Let locals tailor vaccination strategies

HeadlinesOrlando

Orange County dropping vaccine age to 40

HeadlinesOrlando

Alan Grayson’s Windermere house burns

Cbd Concept, Medical Marijuana, cannabis and blue background
All board members expressed regret at having to discuss Enright’s termination, but the majority ultimately upheld the school district’s recommendation to fire her.

A Florida teacher has been fired for using medical marijuana.

The Brevard County School Board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to terminate Allison Enright from her position at Space Coast Junior/Senior High School, Florida Today reported. Brevard County is located on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, east of Orlando.

Medical marijuana is legal in Florida, but federal regulations continue to categorize cannabis as a Schedule I Controlled Substance, like heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

The school district must be a drug-free workplace to receive certain federal grants, and that means the district can’t allow teachers to use marijuana, School Board General Counsel Paul Gibbs said.

The school district adopted a policy in 2019 allowing students to use medical marijuana, but the policy didn’t address teachers. Enright disclosed her medical marijuana use when she took a drug test after an injury at work. She said she didn’t realize that her medication violated the district’s policy, which says teachers can’t use “illegal drugs” without specifically mentioning marijuana prescribed by a doctor.

“I want to make it clear: I don’t do drugs,” Enright said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I don’t smoke pot. I don’t get high.”

Enright said she takes a pill containing THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, twice a day. Before taking medical marijuana, she said she took opioids for several health conditions causing pain and weakness.

All board members expressed regret at having to discuss Enright’s termination, but the majority ultimately upheld the school district’s recommendation to fire her.

Board Chair Misty Belford, who voted in favor of termination, said she would like to see the policy updated to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

____

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.

Post Views: 161

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida business owner guilty of $2M in coronavirus relief fraud

nextDuke Energy Foundation gives $100K to new water exhibit at Florida Museum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories

    Florida expands vaccine access: 40 and over starting Monday, all adults Apr. 5