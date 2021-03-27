Personnel note: GrayRobinson welcomes health care attorney Stephanie Carman

Law and lobbying firm GrayRobinson has welcomed health care attorney Stephanie Carman as a shareholder in the Miami and Washington offices.

Carman will join the firm’s health care practice to provide strategic advice on regulatory issues, transactions, investigations and litigation.

“Stephanie is a stellar attorney and a great addition to the GrayRobinson team,” GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon said in a news release. “She is a trusted advisor to sophisticated clients in the health care industry and is very passionate about being active in her local community. Stephanie’s mindset and vast knowledge of health care laws and regulations will serve our clients well in Florida, D.C., and beyond.”

The new attorney is noted for her work with life sciences and health care industry clients, including academic medical centers, hospitals, home health agencies, hospices, laboratories, information technology and device companies.

She has also been nationally recognized by chambers of commerce, the Daily Business Review, South Florida Legal Guide, Attorney at Law Magazine, SuperLawyers and Florida Trend.

“Stephanie brings her deep understanding of the health care industry’s legal needs to her clients,” Steven J. Solomon, managing shareholder of GrayRobinson’s Miami office, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to our team and look forward to supporting her as she continues to deliver excellent counsel to GrayRobinson’s clients.”

Carman serves in several leadership roles for the Legal Services of Greater Miami and as a member of a Florida Bar Grievance Committee. She is past president of the Dade County Bar Association — the fifth woman to hold the position. Carman also serves on alumni boards of her alma maters, Tufts University and the University of Miami School of Law.

“I have known and worked with the lawyers of GrayRobinson for many years and have been impressed with their legal knowledge and integrity, as well as their commitment and involvement in the legal community,” Carman said in a news release. “I look forward to being a part of this fine firm.”

Carman is AV-rated by Martindale Hubbell and a regularly published author. She is also a member of the American Health Lawyers Association, a fellow of the American Bar Association, and a fellow of the Litigation Council of America.