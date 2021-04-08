   

Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail

A.G. GancarskiApril 8, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate bill setting up Biscayne Bay Commission now ready for final committee hearing

2022Headlines

Daphne Campbell fudged finance reports complaint heads to administrative law judge

HeadlinesInfluence

EDF Florida releases Legislative Session halftime update

Key_West_Cruising
AG Moody filed the suit with the Governor's blessing.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in Miami Thursday amped up pressure on the White House to allow cruises to resume, citing “tens of thousands of Floridians who depend on the viability of the cruise industry for their livelihood” as the reason for a lawsuit challenging the Joe Biden administration to rescind a No-Sail Order

“Today is our day to fight for them,” DeSantis said.

The Governor announced that Florida was filing a lawsuit against the federal government and the CDC to demand cruise ships “open immediately.”

He had threatened potential action last month if a pathway wasn’t created to allow the resumption of cruises, and now he and the Attorney General are delivering.

“I think we have a good chance for success,” DeSantis predicted.

The Governor said the industry’s “lockdown” has “no end in sight” without action.

“It is time for us to vindicate the rights of the states in court,” DeSantis added.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, who filed the action on behalf of the state, offered fighting words of her own.

“We are not going to sit back while an administrative agency decides to shut down an entire industry,” Moody contended, vowing to fight the “no-sail orders.”

“This administration is not willing to engage in the details,” Moody added of the White House, specifically regarding advancements in vaccines and treatments.

The Attorney General said the suit was filed Thursday against the Biden administration, HHS, and the CDC, demanding that the court find the no-sail order unlawful.

“If we do not do this, you will continue to see cruises moved to other countries,” Moody said, describing a “playing field tilted to the benefit of other countries.”

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez called for a “revamp” of the “obsolete no-sail order” especially in light of vaccines.

“It’s only the cruise industry that’s been completely shut down,” the former Mayor groused, saying the no-sail order is “deeply hurting South Florida.”

Post Views: 226

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse sends affordable housing, environment deal to Gov. DeSantis' desk

nextBill to expand scope of practice for physician assistants faces slew of changes in Senate committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories