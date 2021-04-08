Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail

Gov. Ron DeSantis in Miami Thursday amped up pressure on the White House to allow cruises to resume, citing “tens of thousands of Floridians who depend on the viability of the cruise industry for their livelihood” as the reason for a lawsuit challenging the Joe Biden administration to rescind a No-Sail Order

“Today is our day to fight for them,” DeSantis said.

The Governor announced that Florida was filing a lawsuit against the federal government and the CDC to demand cruise ships “open immediately.”

He had threatened potential action last month if a pathway wasn’t created to allow the resumption of cruises, and now he and the Attorney General are delivering.

“I think we have a good chance for success,” DeSantis predicted.

The Governor said the industry’s “lockdown” has “no end in sight” without action.

“It is time for us to vindicate the rights of the states in court,” DeSantis added.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, who filed the action on behalf of the state, offered fighting words of her own.

“We are not going to sit back while an administrative agency decides to shut down an entire industry,” Moody contended, vowing to fight the “no-sail orders.”

“This administration is not willing to engage in the details,” Moody added of the White House, specifically regarding advancements in vaccines and treatments.

The Attorney General said the suit was filed Thursday against the Biden administration, HHS, and the CDC, demanding that the court find the no-sail order unlawful.

“If we do not do this, you will continue to see cruises moved to other countries,” Moody said, describing a “playing field tilted to the benefit of other countries.”

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez called for a “revamp” of the “obsolete no-sail order” especially in light of vaccines.

“It’s only the cruise industry that’s been completely shut down,” the former Mayor groused, saying the no-sail order is “deeply hurting South Florida.”